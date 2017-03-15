Põnev kodu: see sisekujundus on klassikalise kodu täielik vastand

Väga paljud ihkavad endale heledat Skandinaavia stiilis kodu. See elamine on kujundatud aga hoopis teises stiilis.
Pati ja tema perekonna kodu on tõeliselt omapärane. Seinad on värvitud pea kõigis tubades süsimustaks, detailid on aga erksavärvilised.
Minimalistlikku joont selles kolmetoalises elamises hoitud ei ole – eriilmelisi seinapilte, toataimi, küünlajalgu ja dekoratiivesemeid on seal küllaga.
Asjade rohkusest hoolimata on üldmulje aga šikk ja stiilne ning mõjub klassikaliste kodude kõrval väga värskendavalt.
Morning guys we are officially kick starting march with a photo of my landing vs few years ago -its amazing how our tastes change and how our homes evolve and grow with us Hope you all have an amazing day
Hello @valsparpaintuk tempest teapot what a gorgeous shade ,having had a small paint ups moment this week i repainted my bedroom again , now dreaming of a warmer weather with some bargain @hm_home banana leaf print cushions that will soon be with us in the garden x Oh and @nickiekellydotcom will soon be having white school back in stock
Sundays are for being thankful today i am thankful for the fact that it isnt raining and falling down in a much dryer mud as opposed to a sludgy one was one of this week "mars moment" for me - as much as i love dog walking seeing my hubby not raising an eyebrow when i ended up comming back looking like one of the @doodlejac dogs says a lot i am also being thankful to @ageofreasonstudios for my cushion - it matches my eye makeup perfectly now Have a accident free Sunday guys xx
Morning guys - so while most of you were sleeping hubby wasnt so i was playing around with photography prints and a gorge skull from @nickiekellydotcom ( who happened to visit me this week -OMG shes such a down to earth and lovely girl !) anyway those prints are soon to be framed in white frames just like @weramused "oh my" print and will go on my daughter gallery wall-but i had to try them all in the living room first
Good morning guys - another wet monday for most of us in uk , wrap up warm ❤️
So sorry there seem to be a slight issue with my Instagram (reposting for the 3rd time ) Happy new Year everyone
Good morning everyone x happy monday x new week new start
Good morning everyone xx