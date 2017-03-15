Sinu brauser on natuke ajast maha jäänud. Et kõik töötaks, nagu vaja, palun uuenda enda brauserit.
Põnev kodu: see sisekujundus on klassikalise kodu täielik vastand

Kodu.postimees.ee
KOMMENTEERI PRINDI ARTIKKEL
Pilt on illustratiivne. | FOTO: Pixel.ee

Väga paljud ihkavad endale heledat Skandinaavia stiilis kodu. See elamine on kujundatud aga hoopis teises stiilis.

Pati ja tema perekonna kodu on tõeliselt omapärane. Seinad on värvitud pea kõigis tubades süsimustaks, detailid on aga erksavärvilised.

Minimalistlikku joont selles kolmetoalises elamises hoitud ei ole – eriilmelisi seinapilte, toataimi, küünlajalgu ja dekoratiivesemeid on seal küllaga.

Asjade rohkusest hoolimata on üldmulje aga šikk ja stiilne ning mõjub klassikaliste kodude kõrval väga värskendavalt.

Hello @valsparpaintuk tempest teapot what a gorgeous shade ,having had a small paint ups moment this week i repainted my bedroom again , now dreaming of a warmer weather with some bargain @hm_home banana leaf print cushions that will soon be with us in the garden x Oh and @nickiekellydotcom will soon be having white school back in stock #elledecor #mypopofcolour #atmine #darksideshow #myhomevibe #ckstyleaccordingly #darkinteriors #moreismoredecor #currentdesignsituation #realhomes #elledecor #pocketofmyhome #designsponge #myeclecticmix #howyouhome #apartmenttherapy #edhweekendmakeover #myhyggehome #eclecticdecor #interiors123 #fafffriday #abigailaherncolour #calihomevibes #allthingsmetric #mybhg #howyouhome #finditstyleit #newbohemians #colourmyhome #elledecor #fearlesshome #thisiswhyihavetothriftshopeveryday

A post shared by Pati (@patirobins) on

Sundays are for being thankful today i am thankful for the fact that it isnt raining and falling down in a much dryer mud as opposed to a sludgy one was one of this week "mars moment" for me - as much as i love dog walking seeing my hubby not raising an eyebrow when i ended up comming back looking like one of the @doodlejac dogs says a lot i am also being thankful to @ageofreasonstudios for my cushion - it matches my eye makeup perfectly now Have a accident free Sunday guys xx wall-but i had to try them all in the living room first #sassyhomestyle #atmine #darksideshow #myhomevibe #abigailahern #styleitdark #darkinteriors #moreismoredecor #currentdesignsituation #realhomes #elledecor #pocketofmyhome #designsponge #myeclecticmix #howyouhome #apartmenttherapy #myboldhues #myhyggehome #eclecticdecor #interiors123 #fafffriday #abigailaherncolour #ikeaatmine #allthingsmetric #thisiswhyihavetothriftshopeveryday #howyouhome #finditstyleit #colourmyhome #elledecor #moreismoredecor #areyoufauxreal #darkinteriors

A post shared by Pati (@patirobins) on

Morning guys - so while most of you were sleeping hubby wasnt so i was playing around with photography prints and a gorge skull from @nickiekellydotcom ( who happened to visit me this week -OMG shes such a down to earth and lovely girl !) anyway those prints are soon to be framed in white frames just like @weramused "oh my" print and will go on my daughter gallery wall-but i had to try them all in the living room first #sassyhomestyle #atmine #darksideshow #myhomevibe #abigailahern #styleitdark #darkinteriors #moreismoredecor #currentdesignsituation #realhomes #elledecor #pocketofmyhome #designsponge #myeclecticmix #howyouhome #apartmenttherapy #myboldhues #myhyggehome #eclecticdecor #interiors123 #fafffriday #abigailaherncolour #ikeaatmine #allthingsmetric #thisiswhyihavetothriftshopeveryday #howyouhome #finditstyleit #colourmyhome #elledecor #moreismoredecor #areyoufauxreal #darkinteriors

A post shared by Pati (@patirobins) on

