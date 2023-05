Puulehti tualetipaberina kasutav roheaktivist: me kõik peaksime seda tegema

Grow Your Own Toilet Paper!

For 2 weeks I will be #FloridaMan sitting on my compost toilet downtown in the major cities of Florida.



Join me on the toilet and take home a TP Plant to grow your own!



Order a TP plant here! https://t.co/sYKLxdVhdA#GrowYourOwnTP #FloridaMan pic.twitter.com/Ryk1gODRAz