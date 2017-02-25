Sinu brauser on natuke ajast maha jäänud. Et kõik töötaks, nagu vaja, palun uuenda enda brauserit.
Küpsised aitavad meil teenuseid edastada. Meie teenuseid kasutades nõustute sellega, et kasutame küpsiseid. ROHKEM INFOT >
Vihje| Klienditugi| Telli Postimees| Kuulutused| Reklaam| Uudiskiri| Tööpakkumised| ENG| RUS|
Klienditugi Telli Postimees Reklaam Uudiskiri Tööpakkumised
Otsi
LOGI SISSE
LOGI VÄLJA
EsilehtKinnisvaraEhitus ja viimistlusSisekujundus ja sisustusTeeme iseAed ja haljastusMinu koduKodufoorum
otsi:
Täpsem otsing

Fotod: abielupaar ehitas garaaži kohale muljet avaldava magamistoa

Kodu.postimees.ee
KOMMENTEERI PRINDI ARTIKKEL
25. veebruar 2017 20:59
Pööning. Pilt on illustratiivne. | FOTO: www.flickr.com

Selle asemel, et lasta pööningul kasutuna seista, ehita sinna hoopis midagi vägevat.

Pööning Sara ja Sean Parsoni garaaži kohal oli seisnud kasutuna juba kaksteist aastat, vahendab Country Living. Nende aastate jooksul oli neil ruumi osas mitmeid ideid – mänguruum, telekatuba jne. Lõpuks otsustasid nad sinna ehitada aga magamis- ja vannitoa.

Lõpptulemus on tõeliselt helge hubane. Ühes seinas on tellis, ülejäänud seintes ja laes on valge laudis. Detailidest hakkavad kohe silma sinepikarva voodipeats ja tool. Pesuruumi pärliks on aga valge jalgadel vann.

Honestly, I never really want to leave this space. #operationturnatticintomastersuite

A post shared by saraparsons (@saraparsons) on

SAADA E-POSTIGA PRINDI ARTIKKEL
Tagasi üles