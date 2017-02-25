Fotod: abielupaar ehitas garaaži kohale muljet avaldava magamistoa

Selle asemel, et lasta pööningul kasutuna seista, ehita sinna hoopis midagi vägevat.
Pööning Sara ja Sean Parsoni garaaži kohal oli seisnud kasutuna juba kaksteist aastat, vahendab Country Living. Nende aastate jooksul oli neil ruumi osas mitmeid ideid – mänguruum, telekatuba jne. Lõpuks otsustasid nad sinna ehitada aga magamis- ja vannitoa.
Lõpptulemus on tõeliselt helge hubane. Ühes seinas on tellis, ülejäänud seintes ja laes on valge laudis. Detailidest hakkavad kohe silma sinepikarva voodipeats ja tool. Pesuruumi pärliks on aga valge jalgadel vann.
I'm currently on the ferry, but I just got word my little interview for countyliving.com is live if anyone cares to take a look. Also I will be doing an in depth blog post myself on the whole process soon. I promise • • • • • #operationturnatticintomastersuite #thatsdarling #bath #dreambath #masterbath #homedecor #instainteriors #interiordesign #homeimprovement #diy #design #bathroom #vsco #vscodaily #pursuepretty #mastersuite #shiplap #hgtv #bhg #anthrohome #anthropologie #stylemepretty #designsponge #welllived #mydomaine #betterhomesandgarden #countrylivingmagazine #fixerupper
I've probably taken more baths in the last few weeks than I have in my whole life. #kohlerideas #partner #operationturnatticintomastersuite • • • • • • • #thatsdarling #bath #dreambath #masterbath #homedecor #instainteriors #interiordesign #homeimprovement #diy #design #bathroom #vsco #vscodaily #pursuepretty #mastersuite #shiplap #hgtv #bhg #anthrohome #anthropologie #stylemepretty #designsponge #welllived #mydomaine #betterhomesandgarden #countryliving #fixerupper